NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete Team-Building Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Inductees participate in a team-building physical training event during an NCO Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2026. The event, led by Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus Caldwell, senior enlisted leader of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, challenged participants through a series of physical and leadership-focused activities designed to reinforce teamwork, resilience and the responsibilities of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps.
(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 23:11
|Photo ID:
|9758397
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-KO568-9381
|Resolution:
|5501x3660
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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