(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete Team-Building Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete Team-Building Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Inductees participate in a team-building physical training event during an NCO Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2026. The event, led by Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus Caldwell, senior enlisted leader of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, challenged participants through a series of physical and leadership-focused activities designed to reinforce teamwork, resilience and the responsibilities of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps.
    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 23:11
    Photo ID: 9758397
    VIRIN: 260612-A-KO568-9381
    Resolution: 5501x3660
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete Team-Building Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCO Induction Ceremony Inductees Accept NCO Charge at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    NCO Induction Ceremony Inductee Recognized at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete 6-Mile Ruck March at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete Team-Building Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery