NCO Induction Ceremony Participants Complete Team-Building Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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Inductees participate in a team-building physical training event during an NCO Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2026. The event, led by Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus Caldwell, senior enlisted leader of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, challenged participants through a series of physical and leadership-focused activities designed to reinforce teamwork, resilience and the responsibilities of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps.

(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta)