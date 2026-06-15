NCO Induction Ceremony Inductee Recognized at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus Caldwell, senior enlisted leader of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, congratulates a newly inducted noncommissioned officer during an NCO Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2026. The ceremony recognized Soldiers entering the Noncommissioned Officer Corps following a series of leadership and physical challenges, including a 6-mile ruck march and physical training event.

(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta)