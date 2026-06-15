NCO Induction Ceremony Inductee Recognized at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus Caldwell, senior enlisted leader of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, congratulates a newly inducted noncommissioned officer during an NCO Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2026. The ceremony recognized Soldiers entering the Noncommissioned Officer Corps following a series of leadership and physical challenges, including a 6-mile ruck march and physical training event.
(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 23:11
|Photo ID:
|9758395
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-KO568-4677
|Resolution:
|4687x3118
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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