NCO Induction Ceremony Inductees Accept NCO Charge at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Inductees take the NCO Charge during an NCO Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2026. The ceremony welcomed Soldiers into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps and reinforced the leadership, professionalism and commitment expected of Army noncommissioned officers. The event included a 6-mile ruck march and physical training activities designed to challenge participants and strengthen the values of the NCO Corps.
(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 23:11
|Photo ID:
|9758394
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-KO568-3001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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