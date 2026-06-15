NCO Induction Ceremony Inductees Accept NCO Charge at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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Inductees take the NCO Charge during an NCO Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2026. The ceremony welcomed Soldiers into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps and reinforced the leadership, professionalism and commitment expected of Army noncommissioned officers. The event included a 6-mile ruck march and physical training activities designed to challenge participants and strengthen the values of the NCO Corps.

(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta)