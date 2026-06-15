Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony

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Lt. Cmdr. Micheal Adam Young (left), outgoing commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158), and Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Panciocco (right), incoming commanding officer of the Witherspoon, pose for a photo following the Wetherspoon’s change of command ceremony at Paradigm Pier in Kodiak, Alaska, June 16, 2026. Panciocco assumed the roles and responsibilities of commanding officer from Young, following his two year tour.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)