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    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony [Image 14 of 14]

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    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    Lt. Cmdr. Micheal Adam Young (left), outgoing commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158), and Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Panciocco (right), incoming commanding officer of the Witherspoon, pose for a photo following the Wetherspoon’s change of command ceremony at Paradigm Pier in Kodiak, Alaska, June 16, 2026. Panciocco assumed the roles and responsibilities of commanding officer from Young, following his two year tour.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 18:43
    Photo ID: 9758066
    VIRIN: 260616-G-FK377-1016
    Resolution: 7147x4765
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony

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    Kodiak
    FRC
    Fast Response Cutter
    John Witherspoon
    coastguardnewswire
    Coast Guard

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