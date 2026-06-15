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    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 14]

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    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    Coast Guard Capt. Joel Carse, commander of Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic, (left) awards Lt. Cmdr. Micheal Adam Young, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158), with the Coast Guard Commendation medal during the cutter’s change of command ceremony at Paradigm Pier in Kodiak, Alaska, June 16, 2026. Young received the medal for his outstanding achievement while serving as the Witherspoon’s commanding officer from May 2024 to June 2026.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 18:43
    Photo ID: 9758056
    VIRIN: 260616-G-FK377-1011
    Resolution: 7769x5179
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony

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    Kodiak
    FRC
    Fast Response Cutter
    John Witherspoon
    coastguardnewswire
    Coast Guard

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