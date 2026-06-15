Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony

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Coast Guard Capt. Joel Carse, commander of Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic, (left) awards Lt. Cmdr. Micheal Adam Young, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158), with the Coast Guard Commendation medal during the cutter’s change of command ceremony at Paradigm Pier in Kodiak, Alaska, June 16, 2026. Young received the medal for his outstanding achievement while serving as the Witherspoon’s commanding officer from May 2024 to June 2026.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)