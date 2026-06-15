Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon conducts change of command ceremony

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Coast Guard Capt. Joel Carse (left), commander of Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic, poses for a photo with Lt. Cmdr. Micheal Adam Young (center), outgoing commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158), and Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Panciocco (right), incoming commanding officer of the Witherspoon, as part of the cutter’s change of command ceremony at Paradigm Pier in Kodiak, Alaska, June 16, 2026. Carse, Young, and Panciocco were members of the official party in the ceremony.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Bishop)