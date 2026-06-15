(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From concepts to capabilities: Abdullateef takes helm of Kirtland-based 705th CTS/DMOC [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From concepts to capabilities: Abdullateef takes helm of Kirtland-based 705th CTS/DMOC

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Terry Hjerpe, 505th Combat Training Group commander, center left, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Sajjad Abdullateef, 705th Combat Training Squadron commander, center right, during the 705th CTS Change of Command ceremony, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 12, 2026. The squadron develops, integrates, and executes massive live, virtual, and constructive exercises. Through this critical mission, the squadron plays an enduring role in shaping the future of combined joint all-domain command and control, ensuring joint and coalition warfighters possess the integrated capabilities required to succeed in highly contested environments (Image cropped to focus on subjects) (Photo by Barry Roosevelt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:46
    Photo ID: 9757359
    VIRIN: 260612-F-F3315-2002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From concepts to capabilities: Abdullateef takes helm of Kirtland-based 705th CTS/DMOC [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Official Photo of US Air Force Lt Col Sajjad Abdullateef
    From concepts to capabilities: Abdullateef takes helm of Kirtland-based 705th CTS/DMOC
    From concepts to capabilities: Abdullateef takes helm of Kirtland-based 705th CTS/DMOC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From concepts to capabilities: Abdullateef takes helm of Kirtland-based 705th CTS/DMOC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    USAFWC
    705th Combat Training Squadron
    505th Combat Training Group
    live virtual constructive combat-representative training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery