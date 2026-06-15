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    Official Photo of US Air Force Lt Col Sajjad Abdullateef [Image 1 of 3]

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    Official Photo of US Air Force Lt Col Sajjad Abdullateef

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Official photo of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sajjad Abdullateef, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:46
    Photo ID: 9757346
    VIRIN: 260601-F-F3315-1001
    Resolution: 3546x4432
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    GALLERY

    Official Photo of US Air Force Lt Col Sajjad Abdullateef
    From concepts to capabilities: Abdullateef takes helm of Kirtland-based 705th CTS/DMOC
    From concepts to capabilities: Abdullateef takes helm of Kirtland-based 705th CTS/DMOC

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    From concepts to capabilities: Abdullateef takes helm of Kirtland-based 705th CTS/DMOC

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    TAGS

    ACC
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    USAFWC
    Distributed Mission Operations Center
    705th Combat Training Squadron
    live virtual constructive combat-representative training

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