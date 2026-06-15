Official Photo of US Air Force Lt Col Sajjad Abdullateef

Date Taken: 06.12.2026 Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:46 Photo ID: 9757346 VIRIN: 260601-F-F3315-1001 Resolution: 3546x4432 Size: 1.91 MB Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

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