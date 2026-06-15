Official Photo of US Air Force Lt Col Sajjad Abdullateef

Official photo of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sajjad Abdullateef, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:46
|Photo ID:
|9757346
|VIRIN:
|260601-F-F3315-1001
|Resolution:
|3546x4432
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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From concepts to capabilities: Abdullateef takes helm of Kirtland-based 705th CTS/DMOC
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