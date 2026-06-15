From concepts to capabilities: Abdullateef takes helm of Kirtland-based 705th CTS/DMOC

Courtesy Photo | Official photo of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sajjad Abdullateef, Kirtland Air Force Base,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Official photo of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sajjad Abdullateef, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Sajjad "A-10" Abdullateef assumed command of the 705th Combat Training Squadron, also known as the Distributed Mission Operations Center, from Lt. Col. David "Locker" Jones during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 18.



Col. Terry Hjerpe, 505th Combat Training Group commander, presided over the ceremony, transferring the guidon and emphasizing the squadron's vital role in preparing joint and coalition forces for high-end combat.



Reflecting on the outgoing commander's impact, Hjerpe praised Jones for his innovative approach to readiness.



"You applied your unique operational perspective into innovation that transformed the DMOC into an Air Expeditionary Wing training machine, which you flawlessly integrated into the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center’s premier exercise, Bamboo Eagle," Hjerpe said. "You truly made a difference to this squadron and to the operational and tactical C2 enterprise."



Turning his attention to the incoming commander, Hjerpe noted that Abdullateef’s sharp instincts make him uniquely suited for the center's demanding environment.



"You have proven to be an observant, sharp, and natural leader who is perfectly suited for the complex problem sets the 705th tackles every single day," Hjerpe said. "You are ready to lead one of the Air Force’s busiest and most complex squadrons."



Jones departs the squadron to serve as the F-15 requirements branch chief for Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Under his leadership, the squadron significantly advanced the joint force's ability to simulate the scale and complexity of major combat operations.



“We are starting to understand as a joint force that it is very difficult to simulate the scope and scale of major combat operations with live-fly training alone,” Jones said. “In the 2025 Department Level Exercise, we were able to successfully integrate Virtual Flag with 12,000 personnel and 350 aircraft to stress the operational command and control element and show individual warfighters the complexities of a representative battlespace.”



Reflecting on his command, Jones commended the squadron's personnel for their ability to consistently deliver these advanced training solutions under pressure.



”I have been most impressed by the way the unit is able to rise to the occasion to make these large events successful,” Jones added. “The team has always found a way to work creative solutions to ensure the warfighters get the training they need to prevail.”



The incoming commander is a familiar face to the DMOC, having recently served as the squadron's director of operations. A seasoned senior air battle manager with extensive combat experience, Abdullateef brings a wealth of operational and Joint Staff expertise to the role.



During his first address as commander, Abdullateef drew on his recent operational experience to underscore the importance of the squadron's work.

”Having recently returned from a short-notice deployment, I've personally witnessed our warfighters solve complex challenges and demonstrate exactly why realistic training remains one of our nation's greatest competitive advantages,” Abdullateef told the formation.



He emphasized a leadership philosophy rooted in transparency and trust, noting that transforming interoperability into combat advantage requires teams to unite around a shared purpose.



”The DMOC will remain the place where concepts become capability, where training becomes readiness, and where joint and coalition teams transform complexity into confidence,” Abdullateef said. “Every lesson learned here has the potential to shape decisions made in real operations under real conditions.”



To ensure the joint force remains prepared for those real-world threats, Abdullateef outlined hisguiding principlesfor the squadron's road ahead.

“So, I'll leave you with five expectations: stay curious, learn from one another, innovate relentlessly, improve continuously, and never lose sight of readiness,” Abdullateef said.



The 705th Combat Training Squadron, a subordinate unit of the 505th Combat Training Group, operates the Distributed Mission Operations Center. The squadron develops, integrates, and executes massive live, virtual, and constructive exercises. Through this critical mission, the squadron plays an enduring role in shaping the future of combined joint all-domain command and control, ensuring joint and coalition warfighters possess the integrated capabilities required to succeed in highly contested environments.