From concepts to capabilities: Abdullateef takes helm of Kirtland-based 705th CTS/DMOC

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U.S. Air Force Col. Terry Hjerpe, 505th Combat Training Group commander, Lt. Col. David Jones, 705th Combat Training Squadron outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Sajjad Abdullateef, 705th CTS incoming commander, left to right, standing at attention during the 705th CTS Change of Command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 12, 2026. The squadron develops, integrates, and executes massive live, virtual, and constructive exercises. Through this critical mission, the squadron plays an enduring role in shaping the future of combined joint all-domain command and control, ensuring joint and coalition warfighters possess the integrated capabilities required to succeed in highly contested environments. (Image cropped to focus on subjects) (Photo by Barry Roosevelt)