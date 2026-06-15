Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and other tenant units carry water cans during a newcomers physical training event on Fort Carson, Colorado, June 17, 2026. The functional fitness exercise emphasized teamwork, resilience and combat-focused physical readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jarrett Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 12:44
|Photo ID:
|9756557
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-EJ434-1406
|Resolution:
|5778x4480
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson Newcomers PT [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jarrett Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.