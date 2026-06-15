Fort Carson Newcomers PT

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Soldiers newly assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and other tenant units perform burpees during a Newcomers PT event on Fort Carson, Colorado, June 17, 2026. The event featured high-intensity team-building drills including buddy carries, four-man litter carries, and push-ups culminating with a distance run led by senior leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jarrett Jackson)