Soldiers newly assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and other tenant units perform burpees during a Newcomers PT event on Fort Carson, Colorado, June 17, 2026. The event featured high-intensity team-building drills including buddy carries, four-man litter carries, and push-ups culminating with a distance run led by senior leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jarrett Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 12:44
|Photo ID:
|9756544
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-EJ434-1407
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson Newcomers PT [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jarrett Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.