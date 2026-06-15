Soldiers newly assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and other tenant units conduct the sked carry during a newcomers physical training event, June 17, 2026, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Newcomers' physical training event welcomed Soldiers to the Mountain Post by bringing together Soldiers and senior leadership under common ground. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jarrett Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 12:44
|Photo ID:
|9756529
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-EJ434-1402
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson Newcomers PT [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jarrett Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.