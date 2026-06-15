Fort Carson Newcomers PT

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Soldiers newly assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and other tenant units pose for a group photo during a newcomers physical training event on Fort Carson, Colorado, June 17, 2026, on Fort Carson, Colorado. The event welcomed newly assigned Soldiers while building unit cohesion, esprit the corps and physical readiness. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Jarrett Jackson)