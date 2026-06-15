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    Fort Carson Newcomers PT [Image 5 of 9]

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    Fort Carson Newcomers PT

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jarrett Jackson 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers newly assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and other tenant units pose for a group photo during a newcomers physical training event on Fort Carson, Colorado, June 17, 2026, on Fort Carson, Colorado. The event welcomed newly assigned Soldiers while building unit cohesion, esprit the corps and physical readiness. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Jarrett Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 12:44
    Photo ID: 9756525
    VIRIN: 260617-A-EJ434-1401
    Resolution: 2099x1183
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Carson Newcomers PT [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jarrett Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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