PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - James Sarruda, Chief, Artillery & Mortars High Explosive and Full Range Practice Cartridge Branch, Conventional Ammunition Division under Project Manager Combat Ammunition Systems, was presented with a Firepower Manufacturing Award at the 45th Annual Firepower Awards Luncheon at The Birchwood Manor in Whippany, New Jersey on June 3.
U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9755803
|VIRIN:
|260603-O-GY890-7171
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firepower Awards Showcase Defense Industry's Finest [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Firepower Awards Showcase Defense Industry's Finest
No keywords found.