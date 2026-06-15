Firepower Awards Showcase Defense Industry's Finest

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PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - James Sarruda, Chief, Artillery & Mortars High Explosive and Full Range Practice Cartridge Branch, Conventional Ammunition Division under Project Manager Combat Ammunition Systems, was presented with a Firepower Manufacturing Award at the 45th Annual Firepower Awards Luncheon at The Birchwood Manor in Whippany, New Jersey on June 3.



U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes