Firepower Awards Showcase Defense Industry's Finest

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PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The Picatinny Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) in conjunction with the National Armaments Consortium (NAC) held the 45th Annual Firepower Awards Luncheon at The Birchwood Manor in Whippany, New Jersey on June 3. Picatinny employees, past and present, were recognized as exceptional individuals driving innovation and excellence within the military and defense industry.



U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes