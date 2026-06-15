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    Firepower Awards Showcase Defense Industry's Finest [Image 4 of 4]

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    Firepower Awards Showcase Defense Industry's Finest

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Sam Perez, Chief/Competency Manager for Mortars Division at the U.S. army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center's Munitions Engineering and Technology Center (METC), was recognized with the John A. Ulrich Lifetime Achievement Award at the 45th Annual Firepower Awards Luncheon at The Birchwood Manor in Whippany, New Jersey on June 3.

    U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 09:41
    Photo ID: 9755798
    VIRIN: 260603-O-GY890-8486
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Firepower Awards Showcase Defense Industry's Finest [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Firepower Awards Showcase Defense Industry's Finest
    Firepower Awards Showcase Defense Industry's Finest
    Firepower Awards Showcase Defense Industry's Finest

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