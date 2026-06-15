Firepower Awards Showcase Defense Industry's Finest

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PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Sam Perez, Chief/Competency Manager for Mortars Division at the U.S. army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center's Munitions Engineering and Technology Center (METC), was recognized with the John A. Ulrich Lifetime Achievement Award at the 45th Annual Firepower Awards Luncheon at The Birchwood Manor in Whippany, New Jersey on June 3.



U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes