NavEur/NavAf visits Algeria

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. George M. Wikoff, left, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa, presents Gen. Said Chengriha, the chief of staff of the Algerian People’s National Army, with a plaque during a meeting in Algiers, Algeria, June 9, 2026. The visit underscores the strong shared security interests between the United States and Algeria, highlighting opportunities to expand maritime collaboration in the region. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)