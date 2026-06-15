(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NavEur/NavAf visits Algeria [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NavEur/NavAf visits Algeria

    ALGERIA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey Richardson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Adm. George M. Wikoff, left, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa, presents Maj. Gen. Mahfoud Benmeddah, the commander of the Algerian Naval Forces, with a plaque during a meeting in Algiers, June 9. The visit underscores the strong shared security interests between the United States and Algeria, highlighting opportunities to expand maritime collaboration in the region. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 09:37
    Photo ID: 9755783
    VIRIN: 260609-N-N0901-1002
    Resolution: 971x1361
    Size: 468.01 KB
    Location: DZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NavEur/NavAf visits Algeria [Image 3 of 3], by SCPO Jeffrey Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NavEur/NavAf visits Algeria
    NavEur/NavAf visits Algeria
    NavEur/NavAf Visits Algeria

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery