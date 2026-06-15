NavEur/NavAf visits Algeria

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Adm. George M. Wikoff, right, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa, signs the guest book of Maj. Gen. Mahfoud Benmeddah, the commander of the Algerian Naval Forces, during a meeting in Algiers, June 9. The visit underscores the strong shared security interests between the United States and Algeria, highlighting opportunities to expand maritime collaboration in the region. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)