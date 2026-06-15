Precision Engraving Honors Fallen Service Members

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Denny Kimmel, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations noncommissioned officer in charge of uniforms, uses canned air to remove debris from a nameplate for a wooden urn before engraving it with a precision engraver at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 12, 2026. The engraver ensures each plate is produced with exacting detail to honor fallen service members with dignity, honor and respect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)