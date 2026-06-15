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    Precision Engraving Honors Fallen Service Members [Image 2 of 5]

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    Precision Engraving Honors Fallen Service Members

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Denny Kimmel, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations noncommissioned officer in charge of uniforms, checks the alignment of a nameplate for a wooden urn before engraving it using a precision engraver at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 12, 2026. The engraver ensures each plate is produced with exacting detail to honor fallen service members with dignity, honor and respect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 09:21
    Photo ID: 9755768
    VIRIN: 260612-F-UK538-1533
    Resolution: 7576x5051
    Size: 13.68 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Precision Engraving Honors Fallen Service Members [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    engraving
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
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