Precision Engraving Honors Fallen Service Members

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Denny Kimmel, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations noncommissioned officer in charge of uniforms, observes the engraving of a nameplate for a wooden urn at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 12, 2026. The engraver ensures each plate is produced with exacting detail to honor fallen service members with dignity, honor and respect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)