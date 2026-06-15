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    A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide [Image 2 of 3]

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    A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide

    ITALY

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Anna Ciccotti 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – Bill Murphy, U.S. military veteran and Lions Club member, accepts a box of donated glasses from Maj. Katherine L. Herron, chief of optometry, and Sgt. Elsa A. Thompson during the June 4 eyeglass donation handoff at the U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 06:15
    Photo ID: 9755484
    VIRIN: 260603-A-LU220-3141
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide [Image 3 of 3], by Anna Ciccotti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide
    A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide
    A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide

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    TAGS

    Lions Club
    Caserma Ederle
    Vicenza Military Community
    USAG Italy
    Vicenza Health Clinic
    IMCOM - Europe

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