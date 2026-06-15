A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide

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VICENZA, Italy – Bill Murphy, U.S. military veteran and Lions Club member, accepts a box of donated glasses from Maj. Katherine L. Herron, chief of optometry, and Sgt. Elsa A. Thompson during the June 4 eyeglass donation handoff at the U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza.