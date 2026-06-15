VICENZA, Italy – Bill Murphy, U.S. military veteran and Lions Club member, left, stands with chief of Optometry Maj. Katherine L. Herron, and Sgt. Elsa A. Thompson during the June 4 eyeglass donation handoff at the U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 06:15
|Photo ID:
|9755483
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-LU220-3003
|Resolution:
|1868x2887
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide [Image 3 of 3], by Anna Ciccotti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide
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