VICENZA, Italy – Veteran Bill Murphy, U.S. military veteran and Lions Club member, Maj. Katherine L. Herron and Sgt. Elsa A. Thompson sort donated prescription glasses at the U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza June 4, as part of the long running partnership with the Lions Club of Villafranca Verona.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 06:15
|Photo ID:
|9755482
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-NR142-4661
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide [Image 3 of 3], by Anna Ciccotti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide
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