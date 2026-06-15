A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide

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VICENZA, Italy – Veteran Bill Murphy, U.S. military veteran and Lions Club member, Maj. Katherine L. Herron and Sgt. Elsa A. Thompson sort donated prescription glasses at the U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza June 4, as part of the long running partnership with the Lions Club of Villafranca Verona.