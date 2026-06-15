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    A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide [Image 3 of 3]

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    A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide

    ITALY

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Anna Ciccotti 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – Veteran Bill Murphy, U.S. military veteran and Lions Club member, Maj. Katherine L. Herron and Sgt. Elsa A. Thompson sort donated prescription glasses at the U.S. Army Health Clinic Vicenza June 4, as part of the long running partnership with the Lions Club of Villafranca Verona.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 06:15
    Photo ID: 9755482
    VIRIN: 260603-A-NR142-4661
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide [Image 3 of 3], by Anna Ciccotti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide
    A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide
    A clear vision of service: Soldiers, Veterans, and volunteers bring sight worldwide

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