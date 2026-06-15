57th RQS Maintainer Keeps Guardian Angels Mission Ready

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Van Dyke, 57th Rescue Squadron fleet management noncommissioned officer in charge, poses in the 57th RQS vehicle bay at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 11, 2026. Van Dyke is the sole U.S. service member responsible for maintaining the 57th RQS’s fleet of land and maritime vehicles, enabling guardian angels to conduct global training and combat search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)