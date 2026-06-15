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    57th RQS Maintainer Keeps Guardian Angels Mission Ready [Image 2 of 4]

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    57th RQS Maintainer Keeps Guardian Angels Mission Ready

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Van Dyke, 57th Rescue Squadron fleet management noncommissioned officer in charge, conducts routine vehicle maintenance at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 11, 2026. The 57th RQS conducts day and night personnel recovery operations, providing special warfare capabilities to locate, recover and reintegrate isolated personnel in support of United States European Command, United States Africa Command and NATO objectives. As the sole U.S. service member responsible for maintaining the squadron’s vehicle fleet, Van Dyke ensures the 57th RQS guardian angels have the ground and maritime equipment needed to train and conduct personnel recovery operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 04:35
    Photo ID: 9755451
    VIRIN: 260611-F-YT022-1040
    Resolution: 7862x5122
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 57th RQS Maintainer Keeps Guardian Angels Mission Ready [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    pararescue
    combat search and rescue
    Guardian Angels
    Air Force Special Warfare
    vehicle maintenance
    31st Fighter Wing

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