57th RQS Maintainer Keeps Guardian Angels Mission Ready

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Van Dyke, 57th Rescue Squadron fleet management noncommissioned officer in charge, conducts routine vehicle maintenance at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 11, 2026. The 57th RQS conducts day and night personnel recovery operations, providing special warfare capabilities to locate, recover and reintegrate isolated personnel in support of United States European Command, United States Africa Command and NATO objectives. As the sole U.S. service member responsible for maintaining the squadron’s vehicle fleet, Van Dyke ensures the 57th RQS guardian angels have the ground and maritime equipment needed to train and conduct personnel recovery operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)