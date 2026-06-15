57th RQS Maintainer Keeps Guardian Angels Mission Ready

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Van Dyke, 57th Rescue Squadron fleet management noncommissioned officer in charge, performs maintenance on a vehicle at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 11, 2026. The 57th RQS trains, equips and employs special warfare forces to locate, recover and reintegrate isolated personnel in support of United States European Command, United States Africa Command and NATO requirements. Through routine inspections and repairs, Van Dyke helps ensure mission-essential vehicles remain ready to support global combat search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)