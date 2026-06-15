57th RQS Maintainer Keeps Guardian Angels Mission Ready

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Van Dyke, 57th Rescue Squadron fleet management noncommissioned officer in charge, conducts routine vehicle maintenance at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 11, 2026. As the sole U.S. service member responsible for the squadron’s vehicle fleet, Van Dyke maintains equipment that enables the 57th RQS guardian angels to conduct global search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)