Benelux Safety Office boosts readiness through unit training

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The U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux Safety Office recently hosted a Unit Safety Officer (USO) course that brought together military and civilian personnel from across the theater, strengthening safety through collaboration, from Jun. 8-12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. As operational environments grow increasingly complex, trained Unit Safety Officers remain essential to fostering a proactive safety culture that protects personnel, preserves resources, and enhances mission effectiveness. (US Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)