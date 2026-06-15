Benelux Safety Office boosts readiness through unit training

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Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Williams, USAG Benelux Religious Support Office (RSO) non-commissioned officer in charge learned how to identify different risks to the environment – how to identify the risk and how we mitigate the risk on behalf of the commander during the Unit Safety Officer Course, from Jun. 8-12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The attendees all serve as Unit Safety Officers, a commander’s principal advisor on safety concerns at the unit level. (US Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)