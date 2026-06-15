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    Benelux Safety Office boosts readiness through unit training [Image 3 of 4]

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    Benelux Safety Office boosts readiness through unit training

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Stefanie Diaz, HQ U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) safety and occupational health manager, facilitates the Unit Safety Officer Course, from Jun. 8-12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux Safety Office recently hosted a Unit Safety Officer (USO) course that brought together military and civilian personnel from across the theater, strengthening safety through collaboration. (US Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 02:32
    Photo ID: 9755348
    VIRIN: 260610-A-HE813-6325
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Benelux Safety Office boosts readiness through unit training [Image 4 of 4], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    unit safety representative, safety office, USAG Benelux, IMCOM-Europe, USAREUR-AF, armynewswire

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