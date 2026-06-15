Benelux Safety Office boosts readiness through unit training

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Stefanie Diaz, HQ U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) safety and occupational health manager, facilitates the Unit Safety Officer Course, from Jun. 8-12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux Safety Office recently hosted a Unit Safety Officer (USO) course that brought together military and civilian personnel from across the theater, strengthening safety through collaboration. (US Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)