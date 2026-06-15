Around 22 military and civilian students from across the theater attended the Unit Safety Officer Course, from Jun. 8-12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. As operational environments grow increasingly complex, trained Unit Safety Officers remain essential to fostering a proactive safety culture that protects personnel, preserves resources, and enhances mission effectiveness. (US Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 02:32
|Photo ID:
|9755349
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-HE813-2473
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Benelux Safety Office boosts readiness through unit training [Image 4 of 4], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Benelux Safety Office boosts readiness through unit training
No keywords found.