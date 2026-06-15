Benelux Safety Office boosts readiness through unit training

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Around 22 military and civilian students from across the theater attended the Unit Safety Officer Course, from Jun. 8-12, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. As operational environments grow increasingly complex, trained Unit Safety Officers remain essential to fostering a proactive safety culture that protects personnel, preserves resources, and enhances mission effectiveness. (US Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)