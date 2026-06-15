U.S., Philippine Coast Guards conduct joint sail off Guam

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Gabriela Silang stand for a photo during a joint sail offshore of Guam on June 12, 2026, during a mutual exchange. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard completed a series of joint pre-exercise engagements in and around Guam from June 8–13, 2026, as the Philippine Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang transited toward Hawai’i for its first-ever participation in the Rim of the Pacific exercise. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Whip Blacklaw)
PCG, USCG, Guam, bilateral engagement
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 22:51
|Photo ID:
|9755170
|VIRIN:
|260612-G-VW832-2807
|Resolution:
|1286x733
|Size:
|439.71 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
U.S., Philippine Coast Guards conclude joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam ahead of historic RIMPAC participation
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