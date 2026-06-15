U.S., Philippine Coast Guards holds joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam

Members of the BRP Gabriela Silang prepare to get underway with Station Apra Harbor, in Guam, on June 10, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard completed a series of joint pre-exercise engagements in and around Guam from June 8–13, 2026, as the Philippine Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang transited toward Hawai’i for its first-ever participation in the Rim of the Pacific exercise. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dennis)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 22:51
|Photo ID:
|9755134
|VIRIN:
|260610-G-G0020-3487
|Resolution:
|979x734
|Size:
|163.27 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
U.S., Philippine Coast Guards conclude joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam ahead of historic RIMPAC participation
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