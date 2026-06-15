U.S., Philippine Coast Guards holds joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam

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Members of the BRP Gabriela Silang prepare to get underway with Station Apra Harbor, in Guam, on June 10, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard completed a series of joint pre-exercise engagements in and around Guam from June 8–13, 2026, as the Philippine Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang transited toward Hawai’i for its first-ever participation in the Rim of the Pacific exercise. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dennis)