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    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards hold joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam [Image 9 of 13]

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    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards hold joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Lt. Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Gabriela Silang visit U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam on June 11, 2026, for a mutual exchange. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard completed a series of joint pre-exercise engagements in and around Guam from June 8–13, 2026, as the Philippine Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang transited toward Hawai’i for its first-ever participation in the Rim of the Pacific exercise. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Sara Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 22:51
    Photo ID: 9755152
    VIRIN: 260611-G-IA651-7474
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 883.73 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards hold joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam
    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards hold joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam
    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards holds joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam
    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards hold joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam
    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards hold joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam
    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards hold joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam
    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards hold joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam
    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards hold joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam
    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards hold joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam
    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards conduct joint sail off Guam
    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards conduct joint sail off Guam
    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards conduct joint sail off Guam
    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards conduct joint sail off Guam

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    U.S., Philippine Coast Guards conclude joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam ahead of historic RIMPAC participation

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    TAGS

    PCG, USCG, Guam, bilateral engagement

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