U.S., Philippine Coast Guards hold joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Gabriela Silang visit USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC1139) on June 10, 2026, for a mutual exchange. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard completed a series of joint pre-exercise engagements in and around Guam from June 8–13, 2026, as the Philippine Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang transited toward Hawai’i for its first-ever participation in the Rim of the Pacific exercise. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Kalea Salang)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 22:51
|Photo ID:
|9755157
|VIRIN:
|260610-G-G0020-2908
|Resolution:
|1425x1899
|Size:
|792.22 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
U.S., Philippine Coast Guards conclude joint pre-exercise engagements in Guam ahead of historic RIMPAC participation
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