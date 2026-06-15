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    251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC [Image 7 of 7]

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    251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. William Bain, commander of 501st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-yield Explosives Company (Technical Escort), 23rd CBRNE Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, serves lunch to Soldiers at Pittman Dining Facility, June 11, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade’s company and battalion leaders helped serve a special meal to celebrate the Army’s 251st birthday on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 22:10
    Photo ID: 9755130
    VIRIN: 260611-A-BF020-2008
    Resolution: 5480x3077
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC
    251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC
    251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC
    251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC
    251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC
    251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC
    251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC

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