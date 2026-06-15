251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC

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U.S. Army Capt. William Bain, commander of 501st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-yield Explosives Company (Technical Escort), 23rd CBRNE Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, serves lunch to Soldiers at Pittman Dining Facility, June 11, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade’s company and battalion leaders helped serve a special meal to celebrate the Army’s 251st birthday on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)