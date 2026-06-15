251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC

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Korean Augmentees to the United States Army dine at Pittman Dining Facility, June 11, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade’s company and battalion leaders helped serve a special meal to celebrate the Army’s 251st birthday on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)