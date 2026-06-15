251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC

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U.S. Army Capt. Kasharious Thomas, commander of 581st Field Feeding Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, serves lunch to Soldiers at Pittman Dining Facility, June 11, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade’s company and battalion leaders helped serve a special meal to celebrate the Army’s 251st birthday on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)