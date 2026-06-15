U.S. Army Capt. Kasharious Thomas, commander of 581st Field Feeding Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, serves lunch to Soldiers at Pittman Dining Facility, June 11, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade’s company and battalion leaders helped serve a special meal to celebrate the Army’s 251st birthday on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9755112
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-BF020-2003
|Resolution:
|4576x3181
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.