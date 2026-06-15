251st Army Birthday Meal at Pittman DFAC

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alfred Smith, a culinary specialist assigned to 581st Field Feeding Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, brings out a cake at Pittman Dining Facility, June 11, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade’s company and battalion leaders helped serve a special meal to celebrate the Army’s 251st birthday on June 14. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9755126
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-BF020-2005
|Resolution:
|5726x3215
|Size:
|11.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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