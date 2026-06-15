Distinguished Visitor Day Briefing

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U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine, Commanding General of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), prepares for a brief during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 16, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multiechelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall)