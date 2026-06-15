U.S. Reserve Soldiers and distinguished visitors partake in a briefing during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 16, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multiechelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9753898
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-XL407-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Distinguished Visitor Day Briefing [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Anyla Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.