U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Mark F. Schoenfeld, deputy commanding general, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, speaks with German military officers during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 16, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multiechelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9753904
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-XL407-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Distinguished Visitor Day Briefing [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Anyla Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.