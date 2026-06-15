Distinguished Visitor Day Briefing

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U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Mark F. Schoenfeld, deputy commanding general, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, speaks with German military officers during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 16, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multiechelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall)