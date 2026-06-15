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    Distinguished Visitor Day Briefing [Image 10 of 13]

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    Distinguished Visitor Day Briefing

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    French Army Soldier Col. Philippe Dodane, commanding officer of the 19th Engineer Regiment, prepares for a brief during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 16, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multiechelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9753908
    VIRIN: 260616-A-XL407-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Distinguished Visitor Day Briefing [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Anyla Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Reserve
    Camp Shelby
    Readiness
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    OperationSentinelJustice

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