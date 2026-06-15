Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander of Fort Detrick, and Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich salute as the US Flag is lowered as part of the annual event hosted by Whittier Elementary School in Frederick, Maryland signifying the kickoff of summer.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9753626
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-JW358-8382
|Resolution:
|896x1195
|Size:
|382.04 KB
|Location:
|FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flag Lowering Kicks Off The Summer At Local Frederick Elementary School [Image 2 of 2], by Lanessa Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Detrick Kicks Off Summer With Annual Flag Lowering at Whittier Elementary School
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