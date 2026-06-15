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    Flag Lowering Kicks Off The Summer At Local Frederick Elementary School [Image 2 of 2]

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    Flag Lowering Kicks Off The Summer At Local Frederick Elementary School

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Lanessa Hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander of Fort Detrick, and Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich salute as the US Flag is lowered as part of the annual event hosted by Whittier Elementary School in Frederick, Maryland signifying the kickoff of summer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9753626
    VIRIN: 260616-A-JW358-8382
    Resolution: 896x1195
    Size: 382.04 KB
    Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Flag Lowering Kicks Off The Summer At Local Frederick Elementary School [Image 2 of 2], by Lanessa Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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