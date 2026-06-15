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    Fort Detrick Kicks Off The Summer at Local Elementary School [Image 1 of 2]

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    Fort Detrick Kicks Off The Summer at Local Elementary School

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Lanessa Hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander, gets the children of Whittier Elementary School in Frederick, Maryland pumped up to kick off the summer on June 16, 2026, during an annual flag lowering celebration.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9753619
    VIRIN: 260616-A-JW358-5799
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Detrick Kicks Off The Summer at Local Elementary School [Image 2 of 2], by Lanessa Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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