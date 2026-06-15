Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander, gets the children of Whittier Elementary School in Frederick, Maryland pumped up to kick off the summer on June 16, 2026, during an annual flag lowering celebration.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9753619
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-JW358-5799
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Detrick Kicks Off The Summer at Local Elementary School [Image 2 of 2], by Lanessa Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Detrick Kicks Off Summer With Annual Flag Lowering at Whittier Elementary School
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