Fort Detrick Kicks Off Summer With Annual Flag Lowering at Whittier Elementary School

Photo By Lanessa Hill | Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander, gets the children of Whittier...... read more read more

Photo By Lanessa Hill | Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander, gets the children of Whittier Elementary School in Frederick, Maryland pumped up to kick off the summer on June 16, 2026, during an annual flag lowering celebration. see less | View Image Page