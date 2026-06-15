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    Fort Detrick Kicks Off Summer With Annual Flag Lowering at Whittier Elementary School

    Fort Detrick Kicks Off The Summer at Local Elementary School

    Photo By Lanessa Hill | Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander, gets the children of Whittier...... read more read more

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Story by Lanessa Hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich pump up students at Whittier Elementary School in Frederick, Maryland, during the school's annual flag-lowering celebration on June 16, 2026.The event kicked off summer vacation for more than 800 children. As a certified Purple Star School, Whittier serves as the feeder school for families stationed at nearby Fort Detrick. Fort Detrick recognizes the strength and support of our community and how their support enables our servicemembers to be mission ready.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:24
    Story ID: 567915
    Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Detrick Kicks Off Summer With Annual Flag Lowering at Whittier Elementary School, by Lanessa Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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