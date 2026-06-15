Fort Detrick Kicks Off Summer With Annual Flag Lowering at Whittier Elementary School

Photo By Lanessa Hill | Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander, gets the children of Whittier Elementary School in Frederick, Maryland pumped up to kick off the summer on June 16, 2026, during an annual flag lowering celebration. see less
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Colonel Chris Chung, Fort Detrick garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich pump up students at Whittier Elementary School in Frederick, Maryland, during the school's annual flag-lowering celebration on June 16, 2026.The event kicked off summer vacation for more than 800 children. As a certified Purple Star School, Whittier serves as the feeder school for families stationed at nearby Fort Detrick. Fort Detrick recognizes the strength and support of our community and how their support enables our servicemembers to be mission ready.